Mainly quiet Sunday; tracking heavy snow Monday into Tuesday

Winter storm watches are in effect for the entire valley

NEAR TERM

Tracking areas of freezing drizzle across the Valley Saturday evening. This will lay a glaze of ice across untreated surfaces, parking lots and car tops. Use extra caution while traveling. The threat of the freezing drizzle will wrap up through the overnight hours.

SUNDAY

Sunday will be a mainly dry day across the Valley minus a stray snow flurry. Highs in the mid and upper 20s.

TRACKING NEXT WINTER STORM LATE SUNDAY INTO TUESDAY MORNING

Snow will begin to develop late Sunday overnight into Monday morning. The snow will wrap up Tuesday late morning. Travel impacts will be slow but not impossible Monday.

Accumulations of 2 – 4″ likely from late Sunday overnight into Monday afternoon. There will be a bit of a break in the snowfall Monday evening before the heaviest snow falls overnight Monday into Tuesday. Snowfall rates of 1 – 2″ per hour are not out of the question as we start Tuesday morning.

Additional snowfall 4 – 7″ will be likely Monday night into Tuesday. Snowfall totals of 8 – 12″ by the time the snow wraps up Tuesday morning. Isolated areas may see over 12″. Tuesday morning travel will be quite difficult. Avoid travel overnight Monday into Tuesday if possible.

Another big system is likely Thursday, which could push more warm air into the area. This could bring a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and/or plain rain into the area.

This forecast will continue to be updated as the week goes on. Stay with Storm Team 27 for updates as we go through this active weather week.