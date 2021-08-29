Main threats as Hurricane Ida escalates to Category 4

9 a.m. Sunday UPDATE:

Hurricane Ida is less than 60 miles off the coastline of Grand Isle, Louisiana. It has maximum sustained winds of 150 mph making it a category 4 major hurricane.

Ida has the potential to make landfall as a category 5 hurricane if it reaches 157 mph maximum sustained winds, making it the state’s first category 5 landfalling hurricane on record.

Main threats continue to be storm surges which can inundate areas up to 12 feet, drop up to 2 feet of rain, stir tornadoes as far east as Florida and create gusts up to 180 mph.

Life-threatening impacts will happen with this storm as it continues to move onshore. Storm surges are the number one killer with tropical cyclones.

Ida has the potential to break a couple of Louisiana’s records when it makes landfall. The strongest hurricanes to make landfall in terms of maximum sustained winds were the Last Island Hurricane (1856) and Laura (2020), both at 150 mph. The strongest hurricanes to make landfall in terms of lowest central pressure was Katrina (2005) at 920 millibars.

Stay tuned with Storm Team 27 for the latest on Hurricane Ida.