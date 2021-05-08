Lots of rain expected for Mother’s Day

Some morning showers are expected Saturday, then it will be a washout of a Mother’s Day Sunday.

We’re in store for a soggy Mother’s Day weekend.

There will be a few morning showers around, but the clouds will stick around through the afternoon with a few peeks of sunshine. It will remain chilly with highs around 50°.

Tonight, more rain is expected to move back into the area. However, that rain is going to last throughout the entire day for Mother’s Day, so make sure you carry the umbrella for mom! It’ll also be a more cold type of rain with highs only in the 40s Sunday.

By Monday, the rain should be done, and most of the workweek appears to be dry with the exceptions of some isolated showers here and there. But we will remain below average until at least the end of the week. Morning frost will be likely over the next several days.

SATURDAY: AM showers (40%) then mostly cloudy.

High: 50

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain showers starting (60%).

Low: 37

SUNDAY: Rain throughout the day (90%).

High: 47

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers ending (60%).

Low: 38

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds.

High: 58

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with evening showers possible (20%).

High: 52 Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 60 Low: 34

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with showers possible (20%).

High: 64 Low: 39

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with showers possible (20%).

High: 62 Low: 45