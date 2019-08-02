Breaking News
Looking into your weekend weather

Chance for a shower or storm early tonight. Warm weekend on the way.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Chance for a shower or storm early.
Low: 61

Saturday: Sunshine and scattered clouds.
High: 85

Saturday night: A few clouds.
Low: 59

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for and isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 59

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 64

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 81 Low: 65

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 85 Low: 64

Friday: Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 65

