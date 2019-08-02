Looking into your weekend forecast

Watch fog fog early Friday morning. Warm into the weekend.

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (30%)
High:  84  

Friday night: Becoming mostly clear.  Chance for a shower or storm early.
Low: 61

Saturday: Sunshine and scattered clouds.
High: 83

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for and isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 82  Low: 62

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 83  Low: 62

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.  Isolated shower or storm into the late-afternoon and evening. (30%)
High:  84  Low:  63

Wednesday:  Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 82  Low:  64

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (40%)
High:  80  Low:  64

Friday:  Isolated shower or thunderstorm.  (30%)
High:  75  Low:  60

