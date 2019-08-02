Looking into your weekend forecast

FORECAST:
Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and
evening. (30%)
High: 84
Friday night: Becoming mostly clear.
Chance for a shower or storm early.
Low: 61
Saturday: Sunshine and scattered clouds.
High: 83
Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for and isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 82 Low: 62
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 62
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm into the late-afternoon and evening. (30%)
High: 84 Low: 63
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 82 Low: 64
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or
thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 64
Friday: Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 75 Low: 60