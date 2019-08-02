Looking into your weekend forecast

Watch fog fog early Friday morning. Warm into the weekend.

FORECAST:

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (30%)

High: 84

Friday night: Becoming mostly clear. Chance for a shower or storm early.

Low: 61

Saturday: Sunshine and scattered clouds.

High: 83

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for and isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (20%)

High: 82 Low: 62

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 62



Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm into the late-afternoon and evening. (30%)

High: 84 Low: 63

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 82 Low: 64

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 80 Low: 64

Friday: Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 75 Low: 60