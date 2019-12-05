Looking into your weekend forecast

Up and down temps in this 7 day forecast

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry toward morning. (20%)

Low: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower into the morning. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry into the afternoon and evening. (40%)

High: 40(Falling) Low: 30

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Small risk for an isolated snow shower or flurry. (20%)

Low: 24

SATURDAY: Becoming partly sunny.

High: 37 Low: 24

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 47 Low: 25

MONDAY: Rain showers. (90%)

High: 53 Low: 40

TUESDAY: Windy. Rain to snow showers late. Falling temperatures. (70%)

High: 49 (Falling) Low: 49(Early)

WEDNESDAY: Cold. Chance snow showers in north snowbelt. (30%)

High: 25 Low: 19

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 28 Low: 15