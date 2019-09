Mild temperatures will stick around through your Friday night

Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog.

Low: 52

Friday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle into the afternoon and evening. (20%)

High: 74

Friday Night: Scattered clouds. Isolated shower or sprinkle early. (20%)

Low: 54

Saturday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle into the afternoon and evening. (20%)

High: 73

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 53