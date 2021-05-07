Looking into your Mother’s day weekend weather

Heavy rain will push in through the second half of the weekend

(WKBN) – Temperatures will cool off and rain will increase for your Mother’s day weekend.

Look for a chance of showers or thunderstorms through the late evening and into tonight. We will turn colder, and you can expect lows in the upper 30s by morning. the risk for an isolated shower will remain in the forecast through Saturday morning.

Look for mostly cloudy skies Saturday, with a few breaks into the afternoon. Highs will be around 50. The risk for isolated showers will stay in the forecast through the morning. Clouds will increase again Saturday night as lows fall into the upper 30s.

Heavy rain will move in for your Mother’s Day. Rain is likely Sunday, with up to an inch or two of rain possible by Sunday night. Highs will be near 50.