Looking into your colder weekend

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Small chance for a snowflake. Dry air will try to hold showers off through the day. (60%)
High: 45 Low: 36
FRIDAY NIGHT: Turning colder. Freeze Warning. Chance for a rain or snow shower early. Chance for snow showers toward Saturday morning.
Low: 27 (Record is 28 set in 1983)
SATURDAY: Cold and blustery. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)
High: 43 Low: 27
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower late day. (30%)
High: 54 Low: 32
MONDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower early. Chance for rain showers into the afternon. (60%)
High: 48 Low: 36
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 32
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower. (30%)
High: 57 Low: 34
THURSDAY: Chance for a shower. (40%)
High: 63 Low: 45