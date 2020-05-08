Looking into your colder weekend

Record lows expected into your Saturday morning

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Small chance for a snowflake. Dry air will try to hold showers off through the day. (60%)

High: 45 Low: 36

FRIDAY NIGHT: Turning colder. Freeze Warning. Chance for a rain or snow shower early. Chance for snow showers toward Saturday morning.

Low: 27 (Record is 28 set in 1983)

SATURDAY: Cold and blustery. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)

High: 43 Low: 27

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower late day. (30%)

High: 54 Low: 32

MONDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower early. Chance for rain showers into the afternon. (60%)

High: 48 Low: 36

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 50 Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower. (30%)

High: 57 Low: 34

THURSDAY: Chance for a shower. (40%)

High: 63 Low: 45