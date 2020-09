Turning colder after the weekend

SATURDAY

Increasing clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm late day. (20%)

Highs near 80.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Not as cool. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (80%)

Lows in the mid 60’s.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (80%)

Highs in the middle 70’s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 57

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 71 Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 49