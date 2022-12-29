The year 2022 can be divided into three sections when it comes to when it was dry or wet. It started wet, turned dry and then ended wet when looking at the overall numbers.

There were not many extremes during the year with the exception of a few big rain days.

The biggest overall weather story of the year was the dry period through summer and into the early fall.

There were some bigger winter systems and a few rounds of severe storms including the Boardman tornado and flooding in early September.

The year ended with a warm-up after a very cold and explosive storm that brought high wind and dangerous wind chill temperatures.

How many days of precipitation did we get?

Below you will see a chart with the number of days each month had with precipitation. There are still two days left in December when this article was created.

Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Total 2022 17 14 19 16 16 9 14 10 13 9 15 11 163 Number of days with precipitation at Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport in 2022 – Greater than, or equal to, 0.01″

How much precipitation fell through the year?

The chart below shows the amount of rain that fell each month through the year 2022 at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.

Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Total 2022 2.97″ 4.46″ 4.22″ 2.94″ 4.26″ 2.77″ 3.07″ 1.87″ 2.82″ 1.94″ 4.40″ 1.34″ 37.06″ Number of days with precipitation at Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport in 2022 – Greater than, or equal to, 0.01″

Looking at each month through the year

January 2022 ended a drier month than normal, but a snowier than normal one

January started warm and wet. Rain added up to 0.43 inches on the first day of the month. It was just the start of a wet period through the winter and into the spring. The month featured another blast of precipitation on the 16th & 17th with heavy snow. 12.3 inches of snow added up over a two-day period. Another blast of snow moved in on the 23rd and 24th with 6.7 inches falling. The month ended with 23.1 inches of snow. That was above normal as a typical January gets 19.6 inches of snow in Youngstown, Ohio. The month also ended with a snow depth of 10 inches at the airport. Total precipitation was 2.97 inches, which is just under the normal 3.03 inches for the month.

February 2022 ended a wetter and snowier month than normal

February started warm and wet and quickly turned snowy. Over the first four days of the month, we picked up well over an inch of liquid and then as it turned colder, the rain switched to snow and produced 11.5 inches by the 5th. This was a start to what would end as a wet and snowy month. Another heavy blast of rain moved in on the 17th with 1.45 inches falling. Another heavy rain of 0.41 inches on the 22nd and then again on the 25th with 0.63 inches. The month ended with 15.8 inches of snow. That was above normal as a typical February gets 15.1 inches of snow in Youngstown, Ohio. The month also ended with a snow depth of zero inches at the airport. Total precipitation was 4.46 inches, which is well above the normal 2.52 inches for the month.

February ended as the seventh wettest on record.

March 2022 ended as a wetter-than-normal month with less snow than normal

March started warm with a few showers. Heavy rain did move on the 7th. 1.71 inches of rain fell that day in Youngstown, Ohio. Temperatures turned colder after the heavy rain and snow returned to the area with just under 5 inches adding up from the 11th through the 13th. Warm air quickly returned with a few showers through mid-month. Another heavy rain moved in on the 23rd with 0.71 inches. At the end of the month, precipitation added up to 4.22 inches, which is above the normal of 3.21 inches. Snowfall was lower than normal with 8.3 inches. The normal snowfall for March is 10.5 inches.

April ended drier with below-normal snowfall

April was a month that did not feature a lot of rain or snow, but it did throw plenty of smaller showers through the area during the month. There were two days during the month that accumulated 0.45 inches of rainfall. That happened on the 11th and the 25th. The biggest snow day of the month was on the 3rd with 1.1 inches. In the end, the month had 2.94 inches of precipitation, which is below the normal of 3.75 inches. It was also just under the normal snowfall of 2.6 inches, ending with 2.5 inches.

May ended wetter than normal

May started with a wet day on the 1st. 0.78 inches of rain fell to start the month. Rain showers returned through a big part of the first week of the month. 1.86 inches of rain fell through the first full week of the month. We then dried out for almost a week. Showers were on and off throughout the month. We did start to see some dry stretches. Those would become more common into the summer. In the end, the month ended as a wet one with 4.26 inches of rain. A normal May features 3.73 inches of rain. We did not get any measurable snow during the month.

June ended drier than normal

June started off wet with rain on the 1st and 2nd. A little over half an inch fell. Then we went into another dry stretch. The wettest day of the month was on 7th when 1.15 inches fell as rain showers returned for three days. The next time we had any heavy rain was on the 26th with 0.41 inches. There were 21 out of 30 days dry during the month. We ended the month with 2.77 inches, which is well below the normal of 3.90 inches.

July ended drier than normal

The dry summer was taking shape by July. The month featured several dry stretches with a few heavy rain days. The first heavy rain day was on the 5th with 0.97 inches falling. That was the wettest day of the month. The second heaviest rain day was on the 25th with 0.44 inches. The month ended dry with 3.07 inches of rain compared to a normal of 4.27 inches.

August ended drier than normal

August turned even drier. There were a total of 21 days during the month without measurable rainfall. The heaviest rain fell on the 8th with 0.52 inches. The month ended dry with 1.87 inches of rain. That was well below the normal rainfall of 3.48 inches.

September ended drier than normal

The dry summer weather continued into September. There were a few days that did pick up heavy rain starting with the 4th with 0.51 inches. The heaviest rain day of the month at the airport came on the 11th with 0.81 inches. After two longer dry stretches through the month, our weather did turn wetter through the last week of the month with more consecutive days of rainfall. The month did end drier than normal with 2.82 inches compared to the normal 3.84 inches.

October ended drier than normal but was snowier than normal

The dry weather continued into the fall with October keeping up with the summer trend. There were 22 days without measurable precipitation during October. The wettest day was on the 13th with 0.87 inches. We also picked up 0.35 inches on the 26th. The month ended dry with a total of 1.94 inches. That was well below the normal 3.34 inches for the month. We did get a burst of snow on the 19th, which placed the month well above normal in snowfall. October ended with 1.5 inches of snow, which was above the normal 0.7 inches of snow during a typical October.

October ended as the 10th snowiest on record.

November ended wetter than normal and not as snowy as normal

Our dry year started to change in November and this wetter pattern was kicked off with 2.31 inches of rain on the 11th. That was the wettest day of the year. We also received heavy rain on the 27th with 0.59 inches and then another 1.05 inches on the 30th. In the end, November ended with 4.40 inches of precipitation, which is well above the normal of 2.96 inches. The month did not see much snow, but did end with 1.8 inches of snow, which was well below the normal of 4.5 inches of snowfall.

November ended as the 10th wettest on record.

December looks like it will end drier and less snowy than normal

December featured rounds of showers and some snow, but nothing too heavy through the month. The wettest day was the 15th with 0.39 inches of rain. The snowiest day was on the 23rd with 4.3 inches of snow. To this point of the month, we are below normal in precipitation and snowfall.