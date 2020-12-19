Looking at your weekend – Arctic Blast building for late next week

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a flurry.
Low: 23
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for an evening rain or snow shower. (20%)
High: 37 Low: 23
SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain or snow showers. A few inches possible into Sunday morning. (90%)
Low: 33
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (80%)
High: 38 Low: 33
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for a late day rain or snow shower. (20%)
High: 39 Low: 27
TUESDAY: Chance for snow showers early. Scattered clouds. (40% AM)
High: 36 Low: 31
WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 44 Low: 25
THURSDAY: Turning colder. Rain to snow showers early. (70%)
High: 39(falling) Low: 39(Early)
FRIDAY: Cold with scattered snow showers. (40%)
High: 20 Low: 15