Showers and thunderstorms return into Saturday night - Some may be strong

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Very small chance for a Shower or sprinkle into the afternoon.

High: 67 Low: 39

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers or thunderstorms developing. Chance for an isolated strong storm. (70%)

Low: 53

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 69 Low: 53

MONDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 58 Low: 40

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower late day. (20%)

High: 59 Low: 38

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)

High: 58 Low: 40