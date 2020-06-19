Looking at your Father’s Day Weekend weather

Warm and humid through the weekend

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance for showers or thunderstorms early. Patchy fog.

Low: 61

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 84 Low: 61

SATURDAY NIGHT: Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm early. (30%)

Low: 63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms developing into the afternoon. (60%)

High: 86 Low: 63

MONDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 85 Low: 65

TUESDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 83 Low: 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm afternoon. (30%)

High: 79 Low: 63