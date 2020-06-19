Looking at your Father’s Day Weekend weather

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance for showers or thunderstorms early. Patchy fog.
Low: 61
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 84 Low: 61
SATURDAY NIGHT: Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm early. (30%)
Low: 63
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms developing into the afternoon. (60%)
High: 86 Low: 63
MONDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 85 Low: 65
TUESDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 83 Low: 67
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm afternoon. (30%)
High: 79 Low: 63