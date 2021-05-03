Looking at the risk for stronger storms through Tuesday

(WKBN) – Unsettled weather will remain in the forecast through Wednesday morning. The chance for both showers and thunderstorms will be possible as several waves ripple through our region. The risk for a stronger storm will be possible into Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The main risk from any strong storm would be gusty wind and heavy rain. Hail is possible too. Again, the biggest risk for a strong storm would be Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.

Turning cooler through the rest of the week with a small risk for light patchy frost Thursday and Saturday mornings.