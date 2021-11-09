Looking at some Youngstown, Ohio snow facts and figures

Looking at some records and normals during the snow season here in Youngstown, Ohio

We are off to a slow start with snowfall this season. Snow does return to the forecast by the weekend.

So far, the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport has only picked up a trace of snow.

The earliest “1st” recorded snowfall (0.1″ or greater) in Youngstown was on Oct. 2 in 2003. The latest “1st” recorded snowfall (0.1″ or greater) in Youngstown was on Dec. 11 in 1995.

The season length of snowfall is defined as the number of days between the first and last snowfall. The shortest snowfall season was in the winter of 1958/1959 with 119 days. The longest snowfall season was in the winter of 2015/2016 with 210 days. These records only go back to 1934.

The earliest “last” recorded snowfall (0.1″ or greater) in Youngstown was on March 17 in 1978. The latest “last” recorded snowfall (0.1″ or greater) in Youngstown was on May 15 in 1956.

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport typically gets 67.8 inches of snow each year.

Normal Amount of Snowfall and Record each Month:

Jan. 19.6″ (Record=36.4″ in 1999)

Feb. 15.1″ (Record=36.3″ in 2010)

March 10.5″ (Record=30.9″ in 1993)

April 2.6″ (Record=14.8″ in 2005)

May 0.0″ (Record=5.4″ in 1966)

June 0.0″ (Record=Trace in 1955, 1998, 2013)

July 0.0″

Aug. 0.0″

Sep. 0.0″ (Record=Trace in 1949, ’53, ’56, ’70, ’83, ’90, ’94, ’98)

Oct. 0.7″ (Record=7.7 in 1993)

Nov. 4.5″ (Record=30.6 in 1950)

Dec. 14.8″ (Record=53.1″ in 2010)

Total: 67.8″