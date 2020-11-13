Look for the weekend to start dry and cool

Heavier rain returns into Sunday morning

TONIGHT:  Increasing clouds late. Patchy fog.
Low:  30

FRIDAY:  Scattered clouds.  Very small risk for a sprinkle through midday. (20%)
High: 51

FRIDAY NIGHT:  Scattered clouds.
Low:  30

SATURDAY:  Scattered clouds.
High: 46 Low: 30

SUNDAY:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with the chance for a thunderstorm.  Windy at times. (80%)
High: 57 Low: 39

MONDAY:  Scattered clouds. Chance for a rain or snow shower in the northern snowbelt. (30%)
High: 42 Low: 35

TUESDAY:  Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 39 Low: 30

