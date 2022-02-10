We are through the heart of winter and sweeping into the end of the season that is known for short days, cloudy skies, cold temperatures and snow. It is true that we are not done with the cold temperatures, but those will fade away as well as we approach the spring season.

You may notice the sky is still lit later in the day lately and those mornings get a little brighter earlier as we are pushing past the heart of winter.

This is natural, and the progression will jump each day as we push toward the Summer Solstice in June.

Sunsets this week are around 5:50 p.m. They will jump to 6 p.m. by Friday, Feb. 18.

The sunrise is also getting earlier and starting around 7:20 a.m. We will not see a 7 a.m. sunrise until the end of the month. The sunrise on Feb. 26 is 7:01 a.m. and then 6:59 a.m. on the 27th. Earlier sunrises can be expected until the time change in March. The hour shift knocks the sunrise past the 7 a.m. mark at this point. We go back until later in the spring.

By the end of the month, we will have 11 hours, 14 minutes and 7 seconds of day length! It just keeps getting longer until after the Summer Solstice in June.

This is all due to the tilt of the earth and the rotation around the sun. Each spot in the orbit will cast a longer, or shorter, shadow across the earth causing longer/shorter days and nights. We are currently tilting the Northern Hemisphere toward the sun through the spring, which brings more sunlight to the area.

Some dates to look for this spring:

March 13 – Time Change (spring ahead one hour)

Sunrise: 7:37 a.m.

Sunset: 7:27 p.m.

*We don’t have a 7 p.m. sunset in the spring. We jump from 6:26 p.m. to 7:27 p.m. from March 12 to 13.

March 16

Sunset: 7:30 p.m.

April 4

Sunrise 7 a.m.

*The sunrise finally gets back to 7 a.m. after the time change.

April 13

Sunset: 8 p.m.

May 11

Sunset: 8:30 p.m.

May 19

Sunrise: 6 a.m.