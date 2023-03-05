Spring is just over 2 weeks away, and with temperatures getting warmer, people will soon be hoping for later sunsets so they can spend their evenings outdoors. The good news is that with daylight saving time starting in about a week, later sunsets and more daylight are just a short time away.

How much daylight has Youngstown, Ohio, gained since the start of 2023?

At the beginning of 2023, the sunrise in Youngstown was at 7:47 a.m., and the sunset was just after 5 p.m. The combination of the late sunrise and early sunset only gave us about 9 hours and 16 minutes of daylight.

Since then, we have gained over two hours of daylight, and more is less than a week away. The sunrise and sunset on March 1 were at 6:57 a.m. and 6:13 p.m. This means we saw right around 11 hours and 16 minutes of daylight.

How much daylight will Youngstown, Ohio, gain throughout the rest of March?

Throughout the rest of the month, Youngstown will continue to gain over 2 minutes and 40 seconds of daylight each day. Youngstown will pick up over an hour of daylight between today (March 5) and the end of this month.

We are also only a week away from having over 12 hours of daylight. The first day with over 12 hours of daylight will be March 18, when Youngstown will see right around 12 hours and 2 seconds of daylight.

When will the sunset be later than 7 p.m. in Youngstown, Ohio?

Daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, and this will coincide with the start of the 7 p.m. or later sunsets. On Sunday the 12, the sun will set at 7:25 p.m. and will stay later than 7 p.m. until the beginning of October.

Sunrises and Sunsets in Youngstown, Ohio, over the next month