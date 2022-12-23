(WKBN)- WKBN reporter Megan Lee is live in Hubbard on North Main Street covering the severe winter storm.

Flurries are starting and roads are a little slick. Temperatures are dropping and snow is coming into the valley.

Tyler Ross of Ohio State Highway Patrol stressed that drivers need to be patient.

As of 5 a.m., our Live Drive Action Cam was showing snow blowing on I-80 in Mercer County:

Just a reminder today that everything is going to take a little bit more time when accelerating, breaking, switching lanes. Give yourself enough time if you have to be on the roadways.

“Check on neighbors during this time and uh family. So we just want to make sure everybody is being cared for and taken care of,” said Andy Frost of Mahoning County EMA.

Frost recommends having a charged phone as well! That way you can stay updated on the weather and check in with family and friend.