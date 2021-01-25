Light wintry mix possible through morning

The last week of January will feature a mixture of precipitation

Overnight: Light wintry mix. Snow showers mixing with freezing rain or sleet. Little snow or ice accumulation expected. A glaze possible through morning.
Low: 28

Tuesday: Wintry mix to rain showers. (80%)
High: 38

Tuesday night: Chance for snow showers. May mix with rain early. Little snow accumulation. (60%)
Low: 26

Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry. (20%)
High: 33 Low: 26

Thursday: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 25 Low: 18

Friday: Chance for a snow shower. (40%)
High: 22 Low: 17

