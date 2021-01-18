Light snow showers or flurries through early morning

Weather

Another round of snow on the way through Tuesday night

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry early. (30%)
High: 32

TUESDAY NIGHT: Snow showers developing. A trace to 2 inches. (90%)
Low: 20

WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers or flurries. Another trace to 1 inch possible. (80%)
High: 28

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 37 Low: 28

FRIDAY: Chance for a snow shower. (30%)
High: 33 Low: 23

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. (30%)
High: 27 Low: 19

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 28 Low: 15

MONDAY: Wintry mix. Watching storm track. (40%)
High: 36 Low: 18

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com