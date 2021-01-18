Light snow showers continue on this week

Roads are slick this morning and there is some light snow on the ground

Light accumulations possible each day through Friday, along with cold temperatures

Roads are slick this morning and there is some light snow on the ground. Today will still be cloudy with some snow showers. Same story for tonight and tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid 30s both days with lows falling down to the mid 20s tonight. Light snow accumulations are possible each day.

The snow showers won’t stop and will continue through at least Friday with light accumulations still possible each day. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 20s, Thursday around 40°, then starting Friday, highs stay around 30° into the weekend.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (30%).

High: 33

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (30%).

Low: 24

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (30%).

High: 35

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (30%).

Low: 20

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (40%).

High: 29

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible (30%).

High: 40 Low: 24

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (30%).

High: 31 Low: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 30 Low: 18

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 30 Low: 16