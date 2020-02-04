Light showers into your Tuesday morning

TUESDAY: Light rain showers. Turning cooler with a chance for a wintry mix late day and into the evening. (90%)

High: 48(Falling)

TUESDAY NIGHT: Wintry mix early. Chance for isolated snow showers or flurries overnight. Little accumulation expected. (90%)

Low: 24

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry. (30%)

High: 33 Low: 24

THURSDAY: Wintry mix to rain showers. (80%)

High: 48 Low: 28

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 32 Low: 24

SATURDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 35 Low: 19

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry. (20%)

High: 36 Low: 25