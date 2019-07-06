Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Poll: Nearly 1 in 4 don’t plan to retire despite realities of aging
Top Stories
Police: 2 found fatally shot in Cleveland, 3rd victim wounded
Top Stories
Starbucks apologizes to police for incident in Arizona shop
Stevie Wonder says he’s getting a kidney transplant in fall
AP Sources: Jeffrey Epstein arrested in NY on sex charges
21 hurt in shopping plaza blast: Gas lines found ruptured
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
Tee to Green
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Fourth of July events and fireworks 2019
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News Sunday Morning
Latest weekend weather update
Weather
Hot & Humid pattern finally breaks down
by:
Rod Cowan
Posted:
Jul 6, 2019 / 07:13 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 6, 2019 / 07:13 PM EDT