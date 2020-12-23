Latest update on Christmas Eve storm

Weather

Rain will turn to snow late day Thursday

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Breezy.
High: 47

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain developing. Gusty wind possible. (90%)
Low: 42

THURSDAY: Turning colder. Rain likely. Turning to snow late day. (100%)
High: 47(falling)

4 – 7 inches of snow accumulation possible by Friday morning. Higher amounts possible in the snowbelt.

FRIDAY: Cold. Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 20 Low: 14

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for lake effect snow showers, mainly in the snowbelt. (40%)
High: 24 Low: 12

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 35 Low: 15

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 38 Low: 28

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)
High: 29 Low: 17

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 27 Low: 10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

