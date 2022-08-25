We are closing in on the end of Meteorological Summer (June/July/August) here in Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Each day is getting shorter and the evening sun sets a little earlier each night.

What is the latest and earliest the sun sets in Youngstown, Ohio?

The latest the sun sets in Youngstown, Ohio is from June 24-30. It sets at 8:59 p.m.! Since that point, the sun has been setting earlier and earlier each day. It will continue to set early until December. The earliest the sun sets in Youngstown, Ohio is 4:53 p.m.! That takes place from December 5-10.

We are on the slide late this month with sunsets getting earlier.

How long will we have to wait for another sunset at 8 p.m.?

This weekend (August 27/28) will be the last time we have a sunset on, or after, 8 p.m. until April 13, 2023!

The sunset time for Youngstown, Ohio during the weekend of August 27/28.

We will have 227 days without a sunset at, or after, 8 p.m.

It will take 227 days to have another sunset on, or after, 8 p.m. once we pass August 28 in Youngstown, Ohio.

The earlier sunsets grow faster into the fall

The sunset time for Youngstown, Ohio during the weekend of September 3/4.

A few key sunrise and sunset dates this fall