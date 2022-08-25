We are closing in on the end of Meteorological Summer (June/July/August) here in Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Each day is getting shorter and the evening sun sets a little earlier each night.
What is the latest and earliest the sun sets in Youngstown, Ohio?
The latest the sun sets in Youngstown, Ohio is from June 24-30. It sets at 8:59 p.m.! Since that point, the sun has been setting earlier and earlier each day. It will continue to set early until December. The earliest the sun sets in Youngstown, Ohio is 4:53 p.m.! That takes place from December 5-10.
We are on the slide late this month with sunsets getting earlier.
How long will we have to wait for another sunset at 8 p.m.?
This weekend (August 27/28) will be the last time we have a sunset on, or after, 8 p.m. until April 13, 2023!
We will have 227 days without a sunset at, or after, 8 p.m.
The earlier sunsets grow faster into the fall
A few key sunrise and sunset dates this fall
- First sunrise at 7 a.m. – September 12
- First sunset before 7 p.m. – October 4 (6:59 p.m.)
- Earliest sunset before time change – November 5 (6:13 p.m.)
* The sun does not set before 6 p.m. until after the time change
- First sunset before 6 p.m. – November 6 (5:12 p.m.)
* The sun will also rise at 7 a.m. again after the time change on November 7
- The latest the sun will rise before the time change is 7:58 a.m. on November 5
- The earliest the sun will set in Youngstown, Ohio is at 4:53 p.m. just before the Winter Solstice
- The latest the sun will rise in Youngstown, Ohio is at 7:47 a.m. from late December through early January