Lake effect snow showers develop Thursday

Colder temperatures will stick around through the weekend

*Lake Effect snow will become heavy in spots into the afternoon and evening. A few bands will reduce visibility and drop a quick inch or two.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold and blustery. Scattered snow showers. Trace to 1″. Isolated spots could see up to 2″ under heavier snowbands. (70%)

High: 33 Falling through the day

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Cold and blustery. Scattered snow showers. Trace to 1″. Isolated spots could see up to 2″ under heavier snowbands. (70%)

Low: 21

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 30 Low: 21

SATURDAY: Wintry mix. Snow/Sleet/Freezing Rain to Rain. (100%)

High: 40 Low: 23

SUNDAY: Colder. Scattered snow showers. (80%)

High: 25 Low: 20

MONDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 25 Low: 19

TUESDAY: Chance for a snow shower. (40%)

High: 27 Low: 16

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. (20% AM)

High: 30 Low: 15