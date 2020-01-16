Lake effect snow showers develop Thursday

*Lake Effect snow will become heavy in spots into the afternoon and evening. A few bands will reduce visibility and drop a quick inch or two.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold and blustery. Scattered snow showers. Trace to 1″. Isolated spots could see up to 2″ under heavier snowbands. (70%)
High: 33 Falling through the day
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Cold and blustery. Scattered snow showers. Trace to 1″. Isolated spots could see up to 2″ under heavier snowbands. (70%)
Low: 21
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 30 Low: 21
SATURDAY: Wintry mix. Snow/Sleet/Freezing Rain to Rain. (100%)
High: 40 Low: 23
SUNDAY: Colder. Scattered snow showers. (80%)
High: 25 Low: 20
MONDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 25 Low: 19
TUESDAY: Chance for a snow shower. (40%)
High: 27 Low: 16
WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. (20% AM)
High: 30 Low: 15