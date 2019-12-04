Lake effect snow overnight

Weather

Tracking snow showers for your overnight forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers. A Trace to 2″ possible through the snowbelt. (90%)
Low: 29

THURSDAY: Chance for snow showers early. Mostly cloudy. (40%)
High: 36 Low: 29

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance for a rain or snow shower toward morning. (40%)
Low: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. Mainly early. (40%)
High: 38 Low: 30

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 38 Low: 23

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 47 Low: 27

MONDAY: Rain showers. (70%)
High: 50 Low: 40

TUESDAY: Windy. Rain to snow showers late. Falling temperatures. (70%)
High: 50 (Falling) Low: 48(Early)

WEDNESDAY: Chance snow showers. (40%)
High: 26 Low: 14

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com