Lake effect snow overnight – Tracking a weekend storm

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. 1″ or less expected. Up to 2″ in isolated spots if stuck under heavier snowbands. (70%)
Low: 16
Friday: Chance for snow showers or flurries. 1″ or less. (60%)
High: 24 Low: 16
Friday Night: Chance for a flurry early. Decreasing clouds.
Low: 15
Saturday: Scattered clouds.
High: 29 Low: 15
Sunday: Snow showers likely. Chance for a Wintry Mix. Watching storm track. (70%)
High: 33 Low: 23
Monday: Scattered snow showers. (70%)
High: 32 Low: 27
Tuesday: Chance for a snow shower. (40%)
High: 30 Low: 23