Lake effect snow overnight – Tracking a weekend storm

Cold and blustery to end January

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. 1″ or less expected. Up to 2″ in isolated spots if stuck under heavier snowbands. (70%)

Low: 16

Friday: Chance for snow showers or flurries. 1″ or less. (60%)

High: 24 Low: 16

Friday Night: Chance for a flurry early. Decreasing clouds.

Low: 15

Saturday: Scattered clouds.

High: 29 Low: 15

Sunday: Snow showers likely. Chance for a Wintry Mix. Watching storm track. (70%)

High: 33 Low: 23

Monday: Scattered snow showers. (70%)

High: 32 Low: 27

Tuesday: Chance for a snow shower. (40%)

High: 30 Low: 23