Lake effect snow likely today

It will be a much colder day with highs in the low 30s

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold and blustery. Scattered snow showers. Trace to 1″. Isolated spots could see up to 2″ under heavier snowbands. (70%)

High: 33 Falling through the day

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Cold and blustery. Scattered snow showers mainly early. Trace to 1″. Isolated spots could see up to 2″ under heavier snowbands. (70%)

Low: 21

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 30

SATURDAY: Wintry mix. Snow/Sleet/Freezing Rain to Rain. (100%)

High: 40 Low: 23

SUNDAY: Colder. Scattered snow showers. (80%)

High: 25 Low: 20

MONDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 25 Low: 19

TUESDAY: Chance for a snow shower. (30%)

High: 27 Low: 16

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 30 Low: 15

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. (20% PM)

High: 32 Low: 22