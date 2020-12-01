Lake Effect snow is the final phase of this storm – How much more to expect here

Heavy burst of snow still possible overnight

This Winter Storm has already dropped anywhere from several inches to up to foot, or more, of snow in locations throughout our region. Lake Effect snow will continue tonight with blustery wind.

TONIGHT: Snow showers ending toward morning from south to north. (90%)

A Trace to 2″ (3+ Under heavy snowbands) of additional accumulation, heaviest in the snowbelt.

Low: 27

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Lake effect snow ending early morning in NE snowbelt. (20%AM)

High: 36

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Colder.

Low: 23

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 36 Low: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow shower afternoon. (30% PM)

High: 40 Low: 30

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)

High: 38 Low: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated snow shower. (20%)

High: 36 Low: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. (30%)

High: 34 Low: 28