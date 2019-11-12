Lake effect snow expected today

Tuesday: Cold and gusty. Lake effect snow showers. Additional 2 to 4 inches possible under snowbands.A trace to an Inch outside of snowbands. (80%)

High: 27

Tuesday night: Scattered snow showers. A Trace to 2” possible under snowbands. (60%)

Cold with record low temperatures.

Low: 13 (Record is 17 set in 1986)

Wednesday: Cold. Snow shower or flurry early. Partly sunny.(40% AM)

High: 29

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 37 Low: 23

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 38 Low: 23

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 39 Low: 19

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 42 Low: 24

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 45 Low: 28

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 30