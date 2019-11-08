Lake effect snow expected into Friday afternoon

FORECAST:
Friday: Scattered lake effect snow showers. Light accumulation
possible. (40%)
High: 34
Friday Night: Chance for a lake effect snow shower early in
NE Snowbelt. Scattered clouds.
Low: 22
Saturday: Scattered clouds.
High: 39 Low: 22
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 47 Low: 31
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain to snow showers. (60%)
High: 38 Low: 28
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 28 Low: 22
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 28 Low: 15
Thursday: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 34 Low: 23
Friday: Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 37 Low: 26