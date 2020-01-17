Live Now
Lake effect snow ends by early morning

THE REST OF THE NIGHT: Scattered snow showers tapering off toward morning.
Lows in the upper teens

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Isolated flurry early.
High: 28 Low: 18

FRIDAY NIGHT: Snow developing late. An inch or two possible by morning. (90%)
Low: 24

SATURDAY: Snow early. Another few inches possible before wintry mix. Watching storm track. Becoming a wintry mix. Snow/Sleet/Freezing Rain to Rain. (100%)
High: 38 Low: 24

SUNDAY: Colder. Scattered snow showers. (70%)
High: 23 Low: 16

MONDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 24 Low: 18

TUESDAY: Chance for a snow shower. (30%)
High: 25 Low: 15

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 33 Low: 15

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 38 Low: 20

