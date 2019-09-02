Labor Day Forecast

Labor Day: Partly sunny with a few showers, mainly early in the day.
(40%)
High: 77
Monday Night: Clearing skies and cooler.
Low: 57
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer with increasing PM Clouds.
High: 82
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. (30%)
High: 75 Low: 65
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 52
Friday: Mostly sunny with PM Clouds.
High: 74 Low: 50
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 55
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 68 Low: 50
Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 73 Low: 50