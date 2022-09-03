We are into the first weekend of September and Labor Day, and the unofficial end of Summer is right around the corner. What is this year’s Labor Day forecast, and how does it compare to years past?

Labor Day Forecast

Rain gear will be needed this Labor Day as showers and thunderstorms expected across the area which can put a damper on holiday plans. Temperatures will start out in the mid 60s and will climb into the mid 70s for highs.

What is the average temperature and precipitation on Labor Day?

According to the National Weather Service in Cleveland, the average low on Labor Day is 57°, and the average high is 79°. The warmest Labor Days were in 1939 and 1954 when the temperature reached 93° here in Youngstown. The coldest Labor Days were in 1958 and 1988 when the temperature climbed to 60°.

In terms of precipitation, the average amount of precipitation on Labor Day is 1/10 of an inch. The wettest Labor Day was just a few years ago in 2020 when Youngstown received 2.42 inches of rain.

How does this year’s forecast compare to years past?

Here is what Labor Day has looked like here in the valley over the past ten years.

Date High Temperature Low Temperature Precipitation 9/6/2021 76° 52° 0″ 9/7/2020 69° 62° 2.42″ 9/2/2019 77° 60° Trace 9/3/2018 91° 67° 0.38″ 9/4/2017 82° 57° 0.16″ 9/5/2016 84° 53° 0″ 9/7/2015 90° 67° 0″ 9/1/2014 83° 70° 0.01″ 9/2/2013 82° 61° Trace 9/3/2021 86° 67° 0″ The recorded high and low temperatures and precipitation on past 10 Labor Days

Overall, Labor Day will be a little cooler than average. It will also be wet, with locations picking up a couple of tenths of an inch of rain throughout the day.