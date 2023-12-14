(WKBN) – A large storm system will develop and push out of the Gulf of Mexico and then move up the eastern part of the United States this weekend.

Our weather forecast will remain calm until the end of the week and start the weekend. The second half of the weekend is when the next storm will impact our weather.

We will be on the northwest edge of the storm here in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania as it pushes up the eastern seaboard this weekend.

The track of this storm will need to be watched closely for our region as it will determine whether we get heavy rain or a lighter amount. The overall track will also influence the amount of cold air resulting in lake-effect snow on the backside of the system on Monday and Tuesday.

You can always keep up with any rain or snow on the Youngstown weather radar.

The storm is expected to develop and push into Florida Saturday night. The exact track of the center of the storm is looking different on a few of the longer-range models. You can see that in the comparison below:

Weekend storm comparison between the GFS and ECMWF Weather Models.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and wind are expected with this storm as it plows through the southeast United States into Saturday night and Sunday.

The storm will turn to the north and start pushing up the east coast.

From Florida to Georgia and on into the Carolinas, heavy rain and gusty wind are expected.

By Sunday night and into Monday, the storm will push through the middle Atlantic region with heavy rain into the bigger cities of Washington D.C., Philadelphia and New York City.

Our region in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania will be on the edge of this storm.

If the storm slips west, we can expect heavier rain out of it. It is still too far out to put out any rainfall totals locally, but the potential is on the table for heavy rain if the storm tracks west.

Colder air will move in behind the system on Monday and Tuesday.

Again, the track of the storm will determine how much cold air moves in and how much lake-effect snow we get out of it.

There is the potential for some stronger lake-effect snowbands if the wind pattern and cold air can set up behind the storm on Monday and into Tuesday. It is still too early to make the call on snow totals for this storm.

Early Next week storm comparison between the GFS and ECMWF Weather Models.

Both long-range models are indicating that colder air and at least some snow will develop behind this system into Tuesday.

There is a difference in the track of the storm and the amount of cold air between the models. That is why this storm’s impact will take a few more model runs to cause more confidence in how the system will play out for our region into early next week.