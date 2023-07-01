June 2023 might go down as one of the more interesting weather months of all time in the Valley. The weather was unusual and featured drought conditions and multiple days of poor air quality due to Canadian wildfire smoke.



When June started, there had already been an 11 day dry streak to end the month of May. The dry weather continued in June as the first 10 days featured no rainfall recorded at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. The dry streak reached 21 days in a row before rain was finally recorded on June 11. This streak is tied for the eighth longest dry streak of all time at the airport and it is the only one in the top ten that occurred during spring months.

Top 10 longest consecutive days without precipitation at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.

While the streak of dry days was broken, June finished with only 1.98″ of rain recorded at the airport which is 1.92″ below average.

June 2023 rainfall at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. Brown colors are days with no rain. Green colors are days with rain.

Obviously, the dry streak from May into June was a huge weather story. However, one weather phenomenon stole the show for the month of June: wildfire smoke. Unfortunately, the dry weather in eastern Canada caused wildfires to develop in Quebec and Ontario.



During times when the wind was northerly, the smoke from wildfires drifted over the Valley multiple times. In fact, the wildfire smoke produced the worst air quality of all time in Youngstown on Wednesday and Thursday.

The graphic below shows the air quality index for PM2.5 (2.5 microgram particulate matter – wildfire smoke particles) for every day in 2023. Notice the purple square on Thursday.

Air quality index values for every day in 2023 for the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, Ohio area.

The wildfire smoke led to many scenes like that one below from the WKBN YSU weather camera.

Due to the abnormally dry conditions, you probably came to the conclusion that the entire month of June feature above average temperatures. However, since June was a very strange month, you would be wrong!



Now, June did start off on a warm note with 3 straight days of above average temperatures. However, a mid June cool streak and a wet start to the week last week resulted in 14 below average temperatures days for the month of June. The average temperature for the month of June was 65.5°F which is about 4 degrees below average.

June 2023 high temperature departure at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.

The summer weather has arrived for the month of July. Check out the 7-day forecast for updates.