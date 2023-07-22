(WKBN) — It has been no secret that July has featured more rainfall than the past few months. In fact, the rainfall this month is pushing into some incredible numbers. There has been 4.70″ of rain recorded at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport which is about 1.80″ above normal for this time in the month.

Rainfall during the month of July 2023 at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. The “T” represents days of trace rainfall, meaning they received under .01″.

The more impressive fact is that the rainfall in July has already eclipsed the total rainfall from May and June combined (3.28″). The majority of the rain fell on July 4, July 6, and then this past Thursday when a strong complex of thunderstorms pushed through the area.

Interestingly, July is the wettest month in Youngstown and averages 4.27″ of precipitation. Obviously, the rain this month has already eclipsed this average and there will be multiple rain chances in the forecast during the rest of the month.

Normal total precipitation at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.

The late spring and early summer period in the Valley was historically dry. This period included a 21-day streak of no precipitation at the airport which is tied for 8th all time and is the earliest such a period has occurred. Naturally, this resulted in drought conditions over a large part of the area.

The drought monitor updates every Tuesday, so as of last Tuesday, the majority of the Valley was still in a moderate drought. However, Thursday night’s storms will likely help to alleviate drought conditions areawide.

Latest drought monitor released on Thursday, July 18, 2023.

There will be more rain chances throughout the week despite the hot conditions that are forecast. You can see the latest forecast for the Valley by looking at the 7-day forecast.