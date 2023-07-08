July has already started much different than the month of June due to multiple instances of showers and thunderstorms. If you recall, June started off with 10 days in a row without precipitation which extended the dry streak to 21 days without rain.



The weather pattern began to change by the middle of June and the second half of June featured many days of showers and thunderstorms. July has taken the rainfall to a new level this month. The Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport has already recorded 2.31″ of precipitation through seven days.

July 2023 rainfall so far at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.

This is 0.33″ more than the total rainfall recorded during the month of June!

Currently, the recorded rainfall at the airport is running at a surplus of 1.40″ and the 2.31″ of rain is already over half of the normal 4.27″ of rain that is usually recorded in July.

Despite the rain over the last couple of weeks, the moderate drought continues over the Valley as of Thursday.

More rainfall on the way

There are multiple chances for rain in the 7-day forecast. The first of which will come tonight into the day Sunday. Right now, a storm system is moving across the Midwest. A warm front associated with showers and thunderstorms is located just north of the Ohio River. A weakened version of these showers and storms will begin to push into the Valley late this afternoon into tonight.

The Storm Team 27 Future Tracker shows isolated rain showers moving into our area Saturday afternoon followed by increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms later Sunday night. Then, Sunday will feature another round of showers and thunderstorms where some of the rainfall will be heavy.

The weather will improve significantly by the start of the work week. Check out the other rain chances in the 7-day forecast.