July is currently trending to be the hottest in 71 years

If you are under the age of 71, you have not experienced a July this hot in Youngstown, Ohio

We are two days away from from wrapping up the month of July. We are also very close to ending the month as the 6th warmest July on record.

If you are under the age of 71 years old, you have not experienced a July this hot in Youngstown, Ohio. The next few days will determine where we land in the record books.

If the month ended tonight, we would be the 6th warmest July on Record.

Today’s high was 87°F. That is the 17th time this month we have been at 87°, or higher. A normal high temperature for Youngstown, Ohio is 81°F this time of the year.

Our average high temperature to this point of the month is 86.9°F.

Our average low temperatures to this point of the month is 63.8°F.

Our average overall temperature (High and Low) to this point of the month is 75.4°F.

The average temperature of 75.4°F makes this the 6th warmest July on record to this point.

Below is a list of the Warmest July’s on record here in Youngstown, Ohio:

1.) 1934 77.3°

2.) 1931 77.2°

3.) 1935 76.6°

4.) 1941 75.9°

5.) 1949 75.6°

6.) 2020 75.4°

7.) 1933 75.3°

8.) 1955 75.3°

9.) 1898 75.2°

10.) 1943 75.2°

11.) 1936 75.0