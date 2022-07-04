Fourth of July Forecast

Happy Fourth of July everyone! I hope you all have a fantastic day celebrating with loved ones. Today will be another fantastic day of weather to cap off the three-day weekend.

Temperatures will quickly warm into the upper 80s with mostly clear skies for the majority of the day. Some high clouds will push into the Valley later this afternoon into tonight but all Fourth of July celebrations will be dry. Tonight, more clouds will enter the region but conditions will stay dry for celebration activities. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s and chances for showers will increase after midnight.

Possible severe thunderstorms tomorrow

The classic “Ring of Fire” weather pattern will set up across the eastern United States this week which will bring multiple chances for showers and storms to the Valley.

The first chance of showers and storms will start tomorrow morning. A weakening complex of thunderstorms will move into the Valley tomorrow morning which will bring the chance of showers and maybe a rumble of thunder.

Then, skies will clear for a time tomorrow and a southwesterly wind will bring warm and humid air into the region with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90. Late tomorrow night, another complex of showers and thunderstorms will form to the northwest and push into the area. These storms could have the risk of damaging wind gusts and large hail. You can view the simulated radar of the possible severe thunderstorms tomorrow night below:

What: Possible severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts and large hail

When: Late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

Where: eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed all of our viewing area at a slight risk (2 out of 5 on the severity scale) for severe thunderstorms tomorrow.

The rest of the work week will feature chances for showers and thunderstorms each day. Plan your weekly activities using the Youngstown 7-day forecast.