(WKBN) – July 2022 will go into the history books as one of the warmest on record for the contiguous U.S. and one of the warmest on record for the entire planet. Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released data this month showing widespread record warmth occurring. Much of the southern and western U.S., along with coastal areas in New England, experienced well-above average to near record warmth. Several places across the globe experienced extreme warmth, including a major heat wave in Europe last month.
Record warmth in the contiguous U.S. in July 2022
NOAA reports that July 2022 is the third warmest July on record, with data dating back to 1895. The July 2022 average temperature across the contiguous U.S. was 76.42°F. The 100-year average for July, between 1901-2000, is 73.61°F. This July was 2.81°F above average.
Several waves of heat brought temperatures greater than 100° across several parts of the U.S. in July. Record and near-record warmth occurred in several parts of the country, including parts of New England, the northwestern U.S. and Texas. The extreme heat led several National Weather Service offices to issue warnings and advisories for heat. Texas recorded its warmest July on record. Oregon recorded its fourth warmest July on record. NOAA reports that six other states experienced a top-five warmest July on record.
When were the top 10 warmest Julys on record in the contiguous U.S.?
NOAA data used in ranking warmest/coldest months goes back 128 years. Only two other Julys came in warmer than July 2022, those being 2012 and 1936. Below is the list of the top 10 warmest on record.
|Rank
|Year
|Average July Temperature
|1
|1936
|76.80°F
|2
|2012
|76.77°F
|3
|2022
|76.42°F
|4
|2006
|76.41°F
|5
|1934
|76.37°F
|6
|1901
|76.24°F
|7
|2011
|76.14°F
|8
|2002
|75.85°F
|9
|1931
|75.81°F
|10
|1980
|75.76°F
July 2022 had the warmest low temperatures on record in the contiguous U.S.
The average daily minimum temperature across the contiguous U.S. for July 2022 was 63.57°F. That is the warmest on record over the 128 years of data and 3.03°F above the 100-year average of 60.54°F. Below are the top 10 warmest Julys on record for average minimum temperatures. Five of the top 10 warmest have occurred in the last 10 years. Eight of the top 10 have occurred in the last 20 years.
|Rank
|Year
|Average July Low Temperature
|1
|2022
|63.57°F
|2
|2012
|63.55°F
|3
|2011
|63.36°F
|4
|2006
|63.23°F
|5
|2021
|63.19°F
|6
|2002
|62.91°F
|7
|1998
|62.89°F
|7
|2020
|62.89°F
|9
|2017
|62.85°F
|10
|1936
|62.74°F
The average July temperature for the entire earth ranked in the top 10 warmest on record
The global average temperature in July was also above average and among the top 10 warmest over the last 143 years. July 2022 was the sixth-warmest July on record for the planet. The average temperature was 61.97°F. That is 1.57°F above the 100-year average. NOAA reports that it is the 46th consecutive July with an average temperature above the 20th century average of 60.4°F. It is also the 451st consecutive month with temperatures above the 100-year average.
Several heat waves across the globe contributed to the record warmth. It was the warmest July on record in Spain. It was the sixth warmest on record for all of Europe and third warmest for all of Asia. The South American county of Paraguay is in the middle of winter (the southern hemisphere season is the opposite of the northern hemisphere) and broke a record for hottest temperature on record in July, recording a temperature of 102.4°F. That occurred near the city of Conceptión. Below is a graphic of some of the climate-related anomalies across the globe in July 2022.
When were the top 10 warmest Julys on record across the globe?
Available data goes back 143 years. In that time, the top five warmest have all occurred in the last six years. All but one of the top 10 warmest Julys on record for the planet except for one have occurred in the last 12 years. Below is a list of the 10 warmest Julys on record for the planet and the departure from normal.
|Rank
|Year
|Global average July temperature
|Departure from 100-year average
|1
|2016
|62.06°F
|+1.66°F
|1
|2019
|62.06°F
|+1.66°F
|1
|2020
|62.06°F
|+1.66°F
|1
|2021
|62.06°F
|+1.66°F
|5
|2017
|62.02°F
|+1.62°F
|6
|2022
|61.97°F
|+1.57°F
|7
|2015
|61.93°F
|+1.53°F
|8
|2018
|61.88°F
|+1.48°F
|9
|1998
|61.73°F
|+1.33°F
|9
|2010
|61.73°F
|+1.33°F
years. Source: NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information
Where will 2022 as a whole end up in the record books for global temperature?
According to the National Center for Environmental Information, a division of NOAA, there is a greater than 99% chance that 2022 will rank in the top 10 for warmest years on record. They say the probability of 2022 ranking within the top eight warmest is around 95%. However, it is not expected to be the warmest year on record. The chance of that occurring is less than 0.1%. The likelihood of it being in the top five warmest years is also low. They put the chance of 2022 being one of the five warmest at 10.5%.