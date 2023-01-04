(WKBN) — The next full moon will occur Friday, Jan. 6. Weather conditions may make it a challenge to see our first full moon of the new year. The pattern remains active with several storm systems impacting our region in the coming days.

What is the January full moon called?

Names associated with the January full moon.

According to NASA, the full moon in January most commonly referred to as the Wolf Moon. The name was assigned by Native American tribes in the northeastern U.S. The reason for the name is because packs of wolves could often be heard howling on the cold January nights. Wolves will howl to communicate with their pack and may have been doing so to signal food had been spotted.

The other name associated with the January full moon is a bit more obvious. The January full moon is also known as the Ice Moon. On average, January is the coldest month of the year for the northern hemisphere.

When can you see the full Wolf Moon in the Youngstown area?

The full Wolf Moon will occur at 6:08 p.m. Friday. The moon will be up in the sky at that time. The moon will appear to be full to the naked eye for the few days prior to and after the date of the full moon in places where it can be seen. Weather conditions are likely to make it difficult to see the moon in our area. An active pattern will keep things rather cloudy in our region the next several days.

The almost full moon rises at 3:49 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, in the northeastern sky. It will set Friday morning at 7:56 a.m. in the northwestern sky. The full Wolf Moon moonrise will take place Friday at 4:42 p.m. in the northeastern sky. The timing for the full moon to occur will be at 6:08 p.m. Friday. The full moon will set at 8:41 a.m. Saturday in the northwestern sky. The moon will still look nearly full when rising Saturday evening. Saturday evening’s moonrise will be at 5:41 p.m. in the northeastern sky. The nearly full moon sets at 9:18 a.m. Sunday in the west-northwestern sky.

January 2023 full “Wolf Moon” moonrise and moonset times in the Youngstown, Ohio, area

Is the January 2023 full moon a “supermoon”?

NASA defines a supermoon as a full moon occurring at the same time as the moon’s perigee, which is the closest point of the moon’s orbit with the earth. The moon takes about 27 days to orbit the earth. During each 27-day cycle is a perigee and an apogee, the point where the moon is farthest from the earth.

To be considered a supermoon, the full moon has to occur when the moon is within 90% of its perigee. In the current lunar cycle, perigee will be reached on Saturday, Jan. 21. This full moon is occurring roughly 15 days after the perigee. The moon will be outside of the 90% window at that time, so it won’t be considered a supermoon. Roughly three to four supermoons occur each year, usually occurring back-to-back. When a full moon occurs during the moon’s perigee, the moon will appear about 17% bigger and about 30% brighter.