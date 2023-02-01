While January ended with colder temperatures and a few snow showers, most of the month featured warm temperatures, rain showers and well-below-normal snowfall.

Was January warmer than normal in Youngstown?

January was a warm month overall. While there were a few cold spells during the month, most of the month featured above-normal temperatures with about half of the month recording temperatures in the 40s, 50s and even 60s.

The overall average temperature in January was 35.5°. This average is just under 9° above normal and ties January 1937 for the fifth warmest January on record.

High-temperature departure from normal during January 2023

While the month was warm, it was also wet with more rain than snow.

How much rain and snow fell in Youngstown during January?

January was a wet month across the area, with most locations picking up a few inches of rain.

Rainfall in Youngstown totaled 4.85 inches, which is 1.82 inches above normal. Out of the entire month, there were only three days without a trace or more of rain. Twenty-two days of the month recorded at least 0.01 inches of rain, and the wettest day of the month was Jan. 12, when 1.13 inches of rain fell.

Even though the month finished with above-normal rainfall, that is not the case when talking about snowfall.

Snowfall in Youngstown totaled 9.1 inches of rain. While this might seem like a lot, it is 10.5 inches below normal and less than half of the 23 inches of snow we saw last year in January.

What can I expect in February?

Looking ahead to February, the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) is predicting above-average temperatures for the Valley throughout the month. At the start of February, the normal high temperature is 35°. By the end of the month, the normal high temperature will be up to 41°.

The CPC is predicting above-average precipitation for the Valley throughout the month. The Valley averages 2.52 inches of rain and 15.1 inches of snow during February.