It’s peak time for the fall foliage. How’s the weather looking?

Peak fall foliage is here in the Valley and is expected to last through this weekend.

Although the colors aren’t nearly as bright because of the warmer mornings and lower than needed rainfall, we are still looking at a pretty decent foliage this year!

Through Wednesday, skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. Overnight, lows will drop into the 40s.

With cool nights and sunny afternoons, this will allow for the leaves to brighten up a bit over the next couple of days.

By Thursday, another cold front will move through and may take away some of the colored leaves. So mid-week will be the best time to take your pictures of this year’s foliage!