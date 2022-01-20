Our cold weather pattern will stick around through the end of the week and into the weekend. Looking out in the extended forecast, more cold air will try to move our direction through the end of the month. It does look like we should start seeing some breaks in the coldest part of this pattern as we head into early February.

Temperatures will be close to zero Friday morning and below zero by Saturday morning, which will be close to a record low of -6° set in 2014. A cold forecast is expected through next week. This kind of cold is not unusual for our area. In fact, every record low temperature during the month of January is below zero. This is the coldest time of the year.

The record low temperatures through next week are below:

*All records are for Youngstown, Ohio

Jan. 21 (-20 set in 1985)

Jan. 22 (-6 set in 2014)

Jan. 23 (-13 set in 1963)

Jan. 24 (-18 set in 1963)

Jan. 25 (-15 in 1897)

Jan. 26 (-5 in 1897)

Jan. 27 (-5 in 2003)

Jan. 28 (-13 in 1977)

Our normal low temperature will fall to 18° on Jan. 22. The normal low will stay at 18° until Jan. 29. The period from Jan. 22-29 is the coldest stretch during the year on average. The normal high is 34° and the normal low is 18°. The turning point of the year starts on Jan. 26 as we clear the middle of the eight-day stretch that features the coldest temperatures of the year on average.

This pattern that is allowing these cold temperatures to stick around is locked in place for now. It will pivot several waves down from Canada with snow chances and even a few bigger storms toward the East Coast before it gives up and moves off to the west, giving us a break as we move into early February. That does not mean winter is over, it will just be a be break in the frigid cold pattern we have been stuck in.

The active pattern and the big snowstorm from earlier this week has placed January 2022 into the snowy and cold category to this point. The cold air expected to end the month should help keep the month on the cooler side as it wraps up. We will have to see how the snow pans out for the rest of the month.