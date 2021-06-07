It’s going to be a hot and active week

Youngstown Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONDAY: Humid. Scattered clouds. Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 85

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Chance for shower or thunderstorm, mainly early. (40%)
Low: 67

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 84

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 83 Low: 67

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 83 Low: 67

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 82 Low: 66

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 64

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 61

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 81 Low: 63

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com