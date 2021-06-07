It’s going to be a hot and active week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Monday, June 7, the ODH reported a total of 1,104,903 (+255) cases since the pandemic began, leading to 59,603 (+69) hospitalizations and 8,181 (+6) ICU admissions. A total of 5,386,144 Ohioans — 46.08% of the state’s population — have started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 6,156 from the previous day.