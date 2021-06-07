It’s going to be a hot and active week

MONDAY: Humid. Scattered clouds. Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 85
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Chance for shower or thunderstorm, mainly early. (40%)
Low: 67
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 84
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 83 Low: 67
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 83 Low: 67
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 82 Low: 66
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 64
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 61
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 81 Low: 63