It’s ‘clear’ that our summer has not been clear to this point

We are enjoying some sunshine this week as we move through our first week of August. This has not been the case through the first 2/3rds of summer here in Youngstown, Ohio.

The number of clear days to this point of the Meteorological Summer (June through August) is well below normal. Days are counted as being clear, partly cloudy or cloudy by the National Weather Service.

June will typically have six clear days, 11 partly cloudy days and 12 cloudy days here in Youngstown. June 2021 had one clear day, 16 partly cloudy days and 13 cloudy days.

July will typically have seven clear days, 13 partly cloudy days and 11 cloudy days here in Youngstown. July 2021 had two clear days, 15 partly cloudy days and 14 cloudy days.

So, to this point in summer 2021, we have only picked up three clear days. We should have had 13 to this point.

Enjoy the sunshine this week!